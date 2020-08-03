PSV Join Mix For Tottenham Target, Club Not Keen To Sell

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven have joined the hunt for Tottenham Hotspur target Kim Min-Jae, but Beijing Guoan are reluctant to let the defender leave.



Kim has added to his growing reputation with his performances in the Chinese Super League at Beijing Guoan and is now a man in demand.











Tottenham are claimed to be keen to take him to north London, while Lazio are looking to do a deal to introduce him to Serie A football next season.



Now, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Kim has appeared on PSV's radar as a potential option.





However, it is claimed that Beijing Guoan are not keen on selling Kim at the moment and will demand big money to let him leave China.







Bejing Guoan have won their opening two Chinese Super League games, beating Chongqing Lifan and Wuhan Zall.



The centre-back made the move to China at the start of 2019 and has so far clocked 35 appearances for the club.





Kim has been capped by South Korea on 30 occasions, turning out alongside Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son on the international stage.

