03/08/2020 - 23:15 BST

Title Win Heals Pain of 2014 – Former Liverpool Defender

 




Former Liverpool star Kolo Toure believes that the Reds lifting the Premier League title this season has erased the pain of narrowly missing out on the league title in 2013/14.

Liverpool’s 30-year wait for the English top flight title came to an end after Jurgen Klopp’s side raced to the crown in dominant fashion with 99 points from 38 games in the just concluded season.  


 



Toure, who spent three seasons at Anfield from 2013 to 2016, narrowly missed out on clinching the league title in 2013/14 as Manchester City pipped the Reds by two points to be crowned champions.

The 39-year-old is of the view that his former side’s triumph in the league heals the pain of the Reds falling short after coming agonisingly close in 2014.
 


The Ivorian still has fond memories of his time at Anfield and expressed his jubilation over Liverpool's ascension to the English top flight throne.



"Absolutely [it heals the pain of 2014]", Toure was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.

"When you play for a team like Liverpool… the fans, the atmosphere is unbelievable.
 


“An unbelievable club.

"I had a great time there. I saw players win the Premier League who I'd been playing with.

“I was happy to see them win."

Toure is currently the first team coach at Leicester City, supporting Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, under whom he played at Anfield.
 