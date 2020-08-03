Winger Set To Sign Manchester City Contract On Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia winger Ferran Torres is set to sign his contract with Manchester City on Tuesday and seal his move to the Premier League giants, according to ESPN.



Pep Guardiola's side appear to be filling the void left by Leroy Sane, who joined Bayern Munich this summer, with the addition of Torres from Valencia.













Last week, it was claimed that the Manchester-based club have struck a deal with Valencia for the purchase of the 20-year-old for an initial fee of £24.5m.



Keen to work under the management of Guardiola, the Spanish winger is also said to have agreed to a contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.





To push the deal over the line, Torres is set to put pen to paper on Tuesday.







Valencia were initially reported to want a fee in the region of £40m for the youngster, but had to settle for less as the player only has one more year on his contract.



If the transfer goes through as expected, the Spaniard will become Manchester City's first signing of the summer.





However, with the Citizens actively in the market for a centre-back, a deal for Nathan Ake from Bournemouth is also reported to be in the pipeline.

