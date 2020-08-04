AC Milan Keen To Negotiate Asking Price of Tottenham Star Down

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are in talks to sign Serge Aurier from Tottenham Hotspur, but do not want to meet the Premier League side's asking price.



Aurier could be sold by Tottenham this summer as Jose Mourinho looks to revamp his squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.











AC Milan are a potential destination and, according to Sky Italia, the Rossoneri have started negotiations with Tottenham to sign the defender.



It is claimed that Tottenham want €20m to let Aurier depart north London this summer.





However, AC Milan do not intend to pay €20m for Aurier and want to negotiate the price down with Tottenham.







The Italian giants are in constant touch with Aurier's entourage and the defender, through his representatives, has expressed his willingness to move to the San Siro.



Aurier made 42 appearances for Tottenham this season and chipped in with eight assists for his team-mates.





Tottenham landed the Ivory Coast international from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

