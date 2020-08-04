Arsenal In Pole Position To Secure Willian If He Leaves Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard is continuing to push Chelsea to agree on a new contract with Willian, but Arsenal are now in pole position to sign him if he departs Stamford Bridge, according to ESPN.



Willian is out of contract at the end of the month and talks over a new deal between Chelsea and his representatives have dragged on for several months.













The Brazilian has been demanding a three-year deal, but Chelsea have only offered him a two-year deal and protracted talks have frustrated the player.



Arsenal have emerged as the favourites to sign Willian on a free transfer this summer, if he leaves Chelsea, and they are prepared to offer him a three-year contract.





Lampard though does not want to see Willian depart.







The Chelsea manager is pushing the club to work out a new contract as he is not keen to lose his former team-mate’s experience from his squad.



However, there is now a genuine chance that Willian will be playing his football at the Emirates Stadium next season.





His agent, Kia Joorabchian, has a close working relationship with Arsenal and Willian also knows the club’s director of football, Edu.



It has also been suggested that the player could be intrigued by the potential of working under Mikel Arteta, who wants to sign the winger to add more experience to his squad.

