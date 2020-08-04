Arsenal Not Priority For Ivan Rakitic

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is keen on a move to his former club Sevilla, where he wants to finish his career.



The 32-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.













A move to England has been mooted with Mikel Arteta believed to be keen on adding the Croatian’s experience to his Arsenal squad ahead of the new season.



The Gunners are probing the possibility of signing him, but it has been claimed that moving to England is not a priority for Rakitic.





According to Catalan daily Sport, the midfielder is interested in returning to his former club Sevilla during the ongoing transfer window.







Sevilla are working on a deal to sign the Croatian and Barcelona are also willing to let the player go this summer.



Arsenal have an eye on the midfielder as well but Rakitic is claimed to be prioritising a move to the Basque club where he wants to finish his career.





A €10m fee has been mooted but Sevilla are looking to pay a smaller transfer fee in order to afford Rakitic’s wages.



It remains to be seen whether Arteta can do anything to change the midfielder’s mind this summer.

