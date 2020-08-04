Arsenal Positioned To Beat Manchester United And Everton To Defender Gabriel

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are poised to beat Everton, Manchester United and Napoli to the signature of Lille centre-back Gabriel.



Lille are happy for Gabriel to move on this summer if their asking price is met and have offers on their table from Everton, Manchester United and Napoli.











They are waiting for the Brazilian to make a decision, but it has been claimed that Gabriel could instead be joining another club.



The defender is poised to join Arsenal, according to France Bleu Nord, with the Gunners in position to snap him up.





Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his squad over the course of the transfer window and build on his side's FA Cup win.







Gabriel is viewed as a smart option as he is available for around €30m; his agents had a meeting with Manchester United earlier this week.



Winning the race for the defender's signature would send out a statement, with Arsenal looking to push their way back into the Premier League's top four next season.





Lille are ready for Gabriel to go and have already signed their replacement, bringing in young defender Sven Botman from Ajax last week for a fee of €8m.

