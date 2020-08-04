XRegister
Inside Futbol

04/08/2020 - 09:11 BST

Bournemouth Eye Scott Parker If Fulham Miss Promotion

 




Bournemouth are prepared to probe the possibility of bringing Scott Parker in as their new manager if Fulham fail to earn promotion to the Premier League today, according to the Sun.

Parker has done a remarkable job in his first full season as manager and has taken Fulham to the cusp of promotion to the Premier League.  


 



His side will take on London rivals Brentford today at Wembley in the playoff final and a return to the top tier would be seen as a massive achievement for the former midfielder.

But Bournemouth are prepared to pounce on the 39-year-old manager if Fulham stumble at Wembley today.
 


The Cherries are in the market for a new manager following Eddie Howe’s departure and Parker is one of the names on their radar.



The former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder is liked by the Bournemouth hierarchy and they will make an enquiry for Parker if Fulham do not get promoted.

Bournemouth want to continue to have a young manager in charge next season following Howe’s departure and Parker has emerged as a candidate.
 


Aston Villa coach John Terry is also on their radar and they have also not ruled out making Jason Tindall their permanent manager.
 