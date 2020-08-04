Chris Smalling Has Proved How Good He Is – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that the door is open for Chris Smalling to rejoin the Manchester United squad this summer.



Smalling spent last season on loan at Roma and his performances made him one of the best centre-backs in Serie A during the 2019/20 campaign.













The defender wants to stay in Italy and Roma were also keen on signing him on a permanent deal, but they refused to meet Manchester United’s €20m asking price for the 30-year-old.



Smalling has bid goodbye to Roma and is set to return to his parent club amidst talk of Manchester United still being open to selling him.





But Solskjaer indicated that the door is still open for the defender and insisted that in Italy Smalling has just shown how good a defender he really is.







He insisted that the loan move last summer was just to allow him to play regular football and he has been in constant touch with Smalling over the last year.



Solskjaer said in a press conference when asked about Smalling: “I think Chris has shown how valuable he is for Man United and this season was about being a regular, proving how good a centre-back he is.





“I wanted to give Harry [Maguire], Vic and Axel a chance so we find out Roma was best for him.



“He has shown this season he will be valuable.



"I have been speaking to him throughout and have been delighted with his season.”



Smalling still has two years left on his contract with Manchester United.

