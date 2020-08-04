XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

04/08/2020 - 22:51 BST

Claim From Italy: Leeds United Edging Closer To Landing Target

 




Leeds United are edging closer to the signing of Juan Foyth from Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The Whites are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the kick off of the Premier League in September.

 



They are set to lose loan star Ben White, who will return to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion, and are zeroing in on Foyth to add to the ranks.

Leeds are edging closer to the capture, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, and it is claimed are prepared to pay £15m to land the Argentine.
 


Foyth has slipped out of favour under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham and could be tempted by the prospect of playing under countryman Marcelo Bielsa.



The 22-year-old clocked just 65 minutes of football in the Premier League this season, while he turned out three times in the Champions League.

Tottenham beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Foyth in the summer of 2017 and he arrived in north London as a highly rated talent.
 


The centre-back has a further two years left on his contract at Tottenham.
 