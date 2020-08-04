Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolves Touch Base With Winger’s Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolves have all been in touch with the representatives of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to the Watford Observer.



The Senegal international has been tipped to potentially move on from Vicarage Road this summer following Watford's relegation to the Championship.













Now sides are bidding to let Sarr's representatives know of their interest, with Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolves all having registered their desire to be kept informed of developments.



It is claimed that Crystal Palace and Wolves will only move for Sarr if they lose their key wingers, Wilfried Zaha and Adama Traore.





The Premier League trio could have competition for Sarr however.







It is claimed that several clubs from France, where Sarr starred for Rennes, are keeping a close eye on the situation.



Sarr is also on the radar of sides in Germany and Spain, with a potential scramble for his signature looming large.





Sarr, who was signed for a club record fee by Watford last summer, scored five goals and provided six assists in the 2019/20 Premier League season, with three of those contributions coming against Liverpool earlier this year.

