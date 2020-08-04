He Experienced Leeds’ Pressure and Expectation – Steven Gerrard Confident On Kemar Roofe

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes that the experience new signing Kemar Roofe gathered while playing at Leeds United, as well as in Belgium, will stand him in good stead for his stint at Ibrox.



The Gers have confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old on a four-year deal from Belgian outfit Anderlecht after agreeing on an undisclosed fee.













Roofe, who has the ability to operate both as a striker as well as a winger, will arrive at Ibrox with experience of turning out for Leeds in the Championship.



Gerrard believes that playing for Leeds carries big pressure, which Roofe coped with, and views the attacker as an intelligent goalscorer.





“Kemar is recognised throughout Europe as an intelligent attacker with an eye for goal", Gerrard told his club's official site.







"I look forward to working with him and recognise his potential to further progress our starting eleven.



"He has experienced the pressure and expectation at Leeds United and has played on the continent which will stand him in good stead for his time at Ibrox.”





In his three years at Leeds, Roofe featured in 122 games, scoring 33 goals and setting up 14 more for his team-mates, but was unable to help the Whites reach the Premier League, which they did this season.

