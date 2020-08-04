He’ll Be Away – Former Top Flight Star Makes Prediction On Celtic Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Tam McManus is of the view that Vakoun Issouf Bayo is not good enough for Celtic and expects the striker to move away on loan.



The 23-year-old Ivorian missed out on the Hoops' matchday squad as they thumped Hamilton Academical 5-1 in their opening league game of the season at the weekend.













With Odsonne Edouard scoring a hat-trick and Patryk Klimala netting off the bench, Bayo has fallen down the pecking order and is set to be the fourth choice behind Leigh Griffiths, who is regaining his fitness.



Ex-Hibernian forward McManus has insisted that Bayo is not good enough for the Bhoys and expects him to move away from Paradise this summer.





The 39-year-old, who feels Celtic should sign a new striker, also pointed out that St. Mirren are interested in taking the Ivorian on loan.







"I think they need a striker. I think Bayo will be out the door", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I think there's obviously rumours that St. Mirren are interested in getting him on loan.





"I don't think he's good enough for Celtic, I think he will be away on loan."



Bayo managed just 364 minutes of first-team playing time for Celtic last season.

