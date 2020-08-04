It’s Surreal – Southampton Starlet Thrilled To Learn From Ryan Bertrand

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton left-back Jake Vokins has expressed his delight at being able to learn from senior Saints star Ryan Bertrand, labelling the opportunity 'surreal'.



The 20-year-old academy graduate has penned a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2024 on Tuesday.













The signing of the new deal comes on the back of a breakthrough season for the full-back, who made three senior appearances for Southampton in the 2019/20 campaign.



Having been part of the Saints first-team this season, Vokins is relishing the chance to learn from the senior players in the squad, especially left-back Bertrand.





Looking back at how he used to clean the ex-Chelsea man's boots, the 20-year-old has labelled his experience so far 'surreal' and has set his eyes on making a statement in Ralph Hasenhuttl's team.







“It’s definitely inspiring, but it’s a lot of big names to look up to", Vokins told the club's official site.



"I want to make a statement with my own name and do that myself, but I can definitely learn from them.





“Learning from the more experienced players in the squad and training with them day in, day out, and has helped me improve my game and develop as a player.



“He [Bertrand] has definitely helped me a lot. We chat during training, and after training he’s giving me tips on what I can do to be the best full-back I can.



“I was cleaning his boots and now I’m training alongside him every day, so it’s a bit surreal!”



Vokins made his Premier League debut against Brighton & Hove Albion last month and played the entirety of the game.

