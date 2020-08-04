Kemar Roofe Was Model of Professionalism – Anderlecht Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht have saluted Kemar Roofe for the professionalism he displayed while at the club, after he was sold to Rangers.



The Light Blues have announced the signing of former Leeds United striker Roofe from Belgian outfit Anderlecht on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.













Roofe joined the Belgian Pro League club from Marcelo Bielsa's Whites last year and while he managed to score seven goals across all competitions, he struggled with injuries.



Now, as the 27-year-old looks to continue his career with Steven Gerrard's Gers, Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke has wished him luck and thanked him for his commitment to the club.





Verbeke went on to heap praise on the striker for his professionalism before emphasising Anderlecht's new approach will see them targeting younger prospects.







“We would like to thank Kemar Roofe for his unwavering commitment", Verbeke told Anderlecht's official site.



"He was a model of professionalism with us. We wish him every success at his new top club.





"This transfer is an excellent opportunity for Kemar to sign a long contract and it’s also the right choice for RSC Anderlecht.



"From now on we want to invest as much as possible in talented young players with career opportunities."



Roofe will link up with the Rangers squad when they return from Germany, where they are set to play the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 game against Bayer Leverkusen.

