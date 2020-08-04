Lazio Sporting Director Waiting For David Silva Call

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is waiting for a call from Manchester City's David Silva this week.



Silva is bringing his stint at the Etihad Stadium to an end this summer and is set to embark on a new chapter in his career.













Along with Lazio, Spain’s Valencia, American club Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian outfits Al Sadd, Al Shabab and Al Nasr are all in the race for the 34-year-old’s signature.



Lazio believe they have put a tempting proposal to Silva and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are expecting to hear back this week.





Sporting director Tare is waiting to receive Silva's call.







The Italian club have offered a three-year deal worth €3m per season to Silva, with a guaranteed leading role in the team.



Tare and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are former team-mates and their strong relationship could push Lazio into leading the chase for Silva.





Silva made over 400 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens and won four Premier League titles at Ethihad.

