Leicester City Trying To Land Francisco Trincao

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are trying to rope in Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao and have made a loan offer with the obligation to buy, according to Sky Italia.



La Liga giants Barcelona signed Trincao from Portuguese side Braga for a fee in the region of €31m this year, but the 20-year-old could be already on his way out.













Despite only being due at Barcelona this summer, the winger has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou.



Recently, reports emerged that Barcelona have rejected an offer from an unnamed Premier League club for the Portuguese youngster.





The English top-tier club trying to acquire the services of Trincao from Barcelona are Leicester.







It is reported that the Foxes' first bid was a loan offer with an obligation to buy for a sum of €50m.



While talks are ongoing between Leicester and Barcelona, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement for the player.





Trincao has also attracted interest from several other clubs.

