04/08/2020 - 12:21 BST

Leicester City Trying To Land Francisco Trincao

 




Leicester City are trying to rope in Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao and have made a loan offer with the obligation to buy, according to Sky Italia.

La Liga giants Barcelona signed Trincao from Portuguese side Braga for a fee in the region of €31m this year, but the 20-year-old could be already on his way out.  


 



Despite only being due at Barcelona this summer, the winger has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou.

Recently, reports emerged that Barcelona have rejected an offer from an unnamed Premier League club for the Portuguese youngster.
 


The English top-tier club trying to acquire the services of Trincao from Barcelona are Leicester.



It is reported that the Foxes' first bid was a loan offer with an obligation to buy for a sum of €50m.

While talks are ongoing between Leicester and Barcelona, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement for the player.
 


Trincao has also attracted interest from several other clubs.
 