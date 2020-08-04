Marcelo Bielsa Is Not Crazy – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Max Gradel has insisted that behind the crazy moniker Marcelo Bielsa is a coach who knows exactly what he wants from his team.



Bielsa has turned Leeds from a mid-table Championship club into league winners and has got them back to the Premier League after 16 long years.













The Argentine is now a cult figure at Leeds and a street in the Yorkshire city has now been named after him for his achievements at Elland Road.



Bielsa is also known as ‘El Loco’ in his homeland for his penchant for the crazy and his obsession with fitness and tactics have been well documented.





But Gradel believes there is so much more behind that crazy demeanour and insisted that Bielsa is very assured about his work and he wants from the players.







“He looks crazy and they tell you he’s crazy but he’s not”, the Ivorian told The Athletic.



“To me, he knows exactly what he’s doing. I don’t know him but I know this.”





Gradel, who spent two years at Leeds, admits that the club will always remain special and if he ever gets a chance to return, it would be a massive moment for him.



“There’s always a chance”, Gradel joked.



“While you’re still playing, there’s always a chance. Leeds are family. Leeds are Leeds. If it was to happen one day, I couldn’t be happier.”



Leeds are now preparing for life back in the top flight and have already been linked with a host of potential signings.

