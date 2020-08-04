Norwich and Middlesbrough Show Interest In French Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City and Middlesbrough are amongst the clubs who have put in an enquiry for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Loic Mbe Soh.



A product of the PSG academy, Mbe Soh has made three senior appearances for the club and is the captain of their youth side.













However, he has a year left on his contract with PSG and it has been floated that he could have to move elsewhere to progress at senior level.



The Parisians are considering selling him and Mbe Soh has admirers across the Channel in England.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Norwich and Middlesbrough have taken information on his exit conditions from PSG.







The Canaries are preparing for life back in the Championship and Boro are keen to strengthen their squad in order to bid for a promotion campaign.



Both have their eyes on the 19-year-old defender but no concrete move has been made by either of the two clubs.





Mbe Soh also has options in Spain with recently promoted Cadiz and newly relegated Mallorca are also interested in the defender.

