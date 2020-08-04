Rangers Join Hunt For Manchester City Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have added to the clubs keen on landing Manchester City starlet Charlie McNeill, who has been linked with Manchester United and RB Leipzig, according to the Daily Mail.



Several sides are alert to McNeill after his contract talks with Manchester City broke down.













The 16-year-old is leaving the Etihad after six years and has attracted the interest of Manchester City's rivals Manchester United and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.



Now another major club are keen on recruiting the youngster to their youth ranks as it is claimed Scottish giants Rangers will try to bring McNeill to Ibrox.





The English wonderkid has scored a mammoth 600 goals for Manchester City’s youth teams during his stint at the Etihad.







Rangers have already signed 16-year-old Tony Weston from League One side Blackpool and whether McNeill joins Weston at the Gers academy remains to be seen.



The Gers though held talks with the starlet at the weekend as they try to lure him to Scotland.





While Rangers are trying to snap up McNeill from Manchester City, the Citizens are keen on Gers starlet Dire Mebude.

