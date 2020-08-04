Serie A Outfit Bow Out Of Chase For Leicester City Target Francisco Trincao

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta have ended their interest in Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao, who has emerged as a target for Leicester City this summer.



Barcelona agreed on a €31m deal to sign the winger from Braga in January, but he was left out on loan at the Portuguese club for the rest of the season.













Trincao is yet to play for the Catalan giants, but there are suggestions that he could leave the club this summer without ever donning their jersey.



Leicester have slapped in a loan offer with a €50m mandatory purchase clause, which would allow Barcelona to make a quick profit on the winger.





Atalanta have also been linked with a move for him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Portuguese winger is no longer a target for the club.







The Italian outfit tried to sign him in January when Barcelona clinched his signature, but he is not a target for them this summer.



It seems Leicester will have a clear run at Trincao if they can work out an agreement with Barcelona and convince the 20-year-old to move to England.





Brendan Rodgers wants to significantly strengthen his squad after Leicester narrowly missed out on Champions League football this season.

