Three Clubs Contact Entourage of Rangers Star

Brighton, Sassuolo and Sevilla have all established contact with the entourage of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.



Rangers have just snapped up two strikers in the shape of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten, further raising question marks over whether Morelos will leave Ibrox soon.











French side Lille have had a bid for Morelos rejected, but the Ligue 1 side still have the Colombian in mind as a potential recruit.



However, they have competition as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Brighton, Sassuolo and Sevilla are keen.





All three clubs have been in touch with Morelos' entourage, opening the lines of communication; Brighton and Sevilla's interest is claimed to be strong.







None of the trio of clubs have yet to translate their interest into a firm offer for Morelos yet though.



In a boost for Lille, it is claimed however that Morelos is interested in the prospect of playing for the Ligue 1 side.





Morelos and his advisors have noted how Victor Osimhen used Lille as a springboard to secure a big money switch to Napoli.

