Top Four Not Enough To Keep Harry Kane – Former Tottenham Star

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara believes just finishing in the top four will not be enough for Spurs to keep hold of Harry Kane next year.



Kane has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons and he has netted 188 goals in 287 appearances, making him the talisman for Tottenham up front.













However, the striker has not won a trophy yet in his career and O’Hara believes that the Spurs fan is running out of time to win the big honours in football.



He insisted that if Tottenham do not win a trophy next season, Kane must look towards greener pastures in order to add winners’ medals to his cabinet.





O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “He is 27 and if he doesn’t do it next season, I think he has got to leave.







“Spurs need to win a trophy next season.”



Tottenham are looking to get back into the Champions League and getting into top four will be a priority for them next season.





But he feels that might not be enough to keep Kane and believes they could do with winning the FA Cup along with Champions League qualification to satisfy the club captain.



The former Spurs star said: “I don’t think so [winning the EFL Cup would be enough].



“I think if you win the FA Cup and get top four, you can keep Harry Kane.



“If you just get into top four next season and you don’t win a trophy, I think it is time Harry Kane moves on.”



Spurs have not won a trophy since the EFL Cup in 2008 and have not won the top flight title since 1961.

