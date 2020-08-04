Tottenham Hotspur Significantly Short of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are still a large distance from meeting Southampton's valuation of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to the Daily Echo.



Spurs are amongst a number of clubs keen on securing the services of the Denmark international, who is now into the final year of his contract at St Mary's.











Hojbjerg wants the move to north London, but Spurs still have significant work to do to agree a deal.



Tottenham are some way off meeting Southampton's valuation and the south coast club already have several offers on the table from other sides which they view as acceptable.





Southampton's pursuit of Kyle Walker-Peters meanwhile is in their hands.







Tottenham value the full-back at £12m and it is claimed it is simply up to Southampton to meet Walker-Peters' asking price.



The 23-year-old, who is under contract in north London until the summer of 2023, clocked regular game time at right-back for Southampton after joining on a loan deal.





It remains to be seen if Hojbjerg and Walker-Peters will swap clubs during the transfer window, which is due to run until 5th October.

