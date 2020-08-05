Arsenal Make Formal Offer To Willian

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have made a formal contract offer to Chelsea winger Willian and have edged closer to signing the Brazilian, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The 31-year-old is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the month and so far the Blues have failed to find an agreement over a new deal.













Willian wants a three-year contract, but Chelsea have refused to offer him more than a two-year deal and that impasse has frustrated the player.



Arsenal have moved in to secure a deal to sign him and have been in talks with his agent Kia Joorabchian over taking the winger to the Emirates this summer.





And it has been claimed that the Gunners have finally made a contract offer to the player and are hopeful of getting a deal done.







Arsenal are said to have offered the three-year contract that Willian has been demanding from Chelsea.



The player is also believed to be excited about playing under Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s relationship with Joorabchian has given them a leg up in the negotiations.





Willian could have more lucrative offers from other clubs but is angling towards accepting the move to Arsenal.



Frank Lampard wants to keep hold of his former team-mate but it seems he has, so far, failed to convince the Chelsea board to push harder for the Brazilian.

