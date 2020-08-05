Arsenal’s Transfer Plans Unaffected Despite Job Cuts Announcement

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal’s transfer business this summer will remain unaffected by the club’s announcement of 55 job cuts, according to the Press Association.



The Gunners have been hit hard by the changed football landscape and most of their players took wage cuts earlier this year to help the club’s finances.













With the Premier League season completed and Arsenal qualifying for the Europa League, more money is expected to flow into their coffers in the coming months.



But Arsenal have announced that they are anticipating more hard times financially over the coming months and there will be long term ramifications on their revenue stream.





In light of the financial problems, Arsenal have announced that there will be 55 job cuts across the football, commercial departments and administrative roles.







The news of more financial problems for Arsenal led to speculation over the club’s ability to attract new signings this summer.



While their transfer budget remains tight, the job cuts will not have any direct impact on their business in the transfer market.





Mike Arteta will still have money to spend on new player despite 55 Arsenal employees being rendered jobless in the current financial climate.

