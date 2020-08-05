Claim From France: Initial Two-Year Contract For Willian At Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Willian is set to put pen to paper to an initial two-year contract at Arsenal, it has been claimed in France.



The Brazilian winger has so far refused to pen a new deal with Frank Lampard's side as the Blues have been unable to meet his demands.













With Willian likely to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, Arsenal are claimed to be in pole position to acquire the services of the 31-year-old on a free transfer.



And, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Arsenal have agreed a two-year contract with an option for a further year with Willian.





He will arrive to boost Mikel Arteta's squad on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea.







Securing Willian from Chelsea will be seen as a coup for Arsenal.



Lampard was keen to keep hold of the experienced Brazilian winger, but he is now set to continue his career at the Emirates Stadium barring a late turn of events.





Willian moved to Chelsea from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, with the Blues forking out £30m to secure his signature.

