Claim From Italy: Manchester City One Step Away From Signing Gremio Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are just one step away from signing Gremio starlet and Juventus target Diego Rosa, it has been claimed in Italy.



Having impressed the Citizens scouts, the 17-year-old midfielder could be soon following the path of Brazil team-mate Yan Couto, who joined the Premier League side earlier this year.













Manchester City were claimed to be engaged in talks with Brazilian club Gremio over a deal for the teenager recently.



Now they are just one step from signing him from Gremio, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





However, the English top-division side will have to wait until January to register the player as he is yet to turn 18 years old.







Juventus were also keen to sign the midfielder, but it appears the Bianconeri have been beaten by Manchester City.



Once the deal goes through, the Citizens are expected to send Rosa away on loan to one of the clubs under the management of the City Football Group.





Rosa was part of the Brazil squad that won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, held in Brazil, last summer.

