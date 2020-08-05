Creative, Strong, Fast And Agile – Anderlecht Sporting Director Lauds Brighton Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke has showered praise on Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau, who has joined the club on a loan deal.



Difficulties in acquiring a work permit have forced the South Africa international to move out on loan for the third season in-a-row, with Anderlecht being the latest destination for the Brighton man.













Following stints with Royale Union Saint Gilloise and Club Brugge, the 26-year-old has now penned a one-year loan deal with another Belgian Pro League side.



Anderlecht sporting director Verbeke is delighted with the acquisition and believes Tau's experience in the league will stand him in good stead for the upcoming season.





Heaping praise on the Brighton loanee, Verbeke picked out the striker's creativity, strength, pace and agility as some of his best qualities.







“Percy is a player who already knows our capital and the league", Verbeke told Anderlecht's official site.



"He is a creative, technically strong, fast and agile player, he can play in various attacking positions. In addition, he has already demonstrated that he can be efficient and decisive.





"Due to a lack of preparation, we just have to give him some time to be important for us, but we are of course happy with his added value to our squad."



Tau could potentially fill in the void left by Kemar Roofe, who joined Rangers on Tuesday for a fee of around €5m.

