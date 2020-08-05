Fits Our Profile – Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director Reveals Interest In Man Utd Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has revealed his interest in signing Manchester United winger Tahith Chong this summer.



Chong signed a new contract with Manchester United earlier this year and has been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.













While opportunities this season have been limited, the Dutch winger has made ten appearances for the club and rejected a move to Italy to sign the new deal with Manchester United.



But he could have an option to move to Germany this summer as Werder Bremen are interested in securing his services.





The German club are anticipating the departure of Milot Rashica in the coming month and Baumann admits Chong is one of the players are club are keeping tabs on as a replacement.







He told German daily the Weser Kurier: “He is very fast, he cuts in from outside and fits our profile.



“[But] we can add two or three more players.”





Manchester United could be unwilling to sell him but Baumann indicated that the German club are more than willing to sign the winger on loan.



“Loaning guys from top clubs like him can make sense to us.



“Because of our situation, he is a player who could be interesting.”



With Manchester United chasing Jadon Sancho, opportunities to play are likely to dwindle for Chong next season.

