XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

05/08/2020 - 13:54 BST

Fits Our Profile – Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director Reveals Interest In Man Utd Winger

 




Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has revealed his interest in signing Manchester United winger Tahith Chong this summer.

Chong signed a new contract with Manchester United earlier this year and has been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.  


 



While opportunities this season have been limited, the Dutch winger has made ten appearances for the club and rejected a move to Italy to sign the new deal with Manchester United.

But he could have an option to move to Germany this summer as Werder Bremen are interested in securing his services. 
 


The German club are anticipating the departure of Milot Rashica in the coming month and Baumann admits Chong is one of the players are club are keeping tabs on as a replacement.



He told German daily the Weser Kurier: “He is very fast, he cuts in from outside and fits our profile.

“[But] we can add two or three more players.”
 


Manchester United could be unwilling to sell him but Baumann indicated that the German club are more than willing to sign the winger on loan.

“Loaning guys from top clubs like him can make sense to us.

“Because of our situation, he is a player who could be interesting.”

With Manchester United chasing Jadon Sancho, opportunities to play are likely to dwindle for Chong next season.
 