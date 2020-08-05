Former Top Flight Star Provides Update On Status of Celtic’s Swoop For Steven Fletcher

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight attacker Tam McManus claims that Celtic are moving towards the signing of Steven Fletcher and has identified what he sees as the only stumbling block to a deal.



The 33-year-old striker is a free agent after leaving English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and is in talks to return north of the border; he rejected a contract to stay at Hillsborough beyond 30th June.











Fletcher played for Hibernian while McManus was on the books at Easter Road and the former Hibs attacker is convinced the striker will join Celtic.



He insists that a deal is edging closer and is clear that if financial reasons were a factor then Fletcher would stay in English football. Instead McManus sees the length of the contract as the only issue.





McManus wrote on Twitter: "Steven Fletcher is edging towards a deal at Celtic. Talks are ongoing.







"Only stumbling block possibly the length of contract but I think it will get done.



"He wants to sign for Celtic as I said a week or two ago.





"Certainly if money was a factor he would be staying in England", the former Hibernian star added.



Fletcher found the back of the net 13 times in 27 Championship appearances in the recently concluded season and left the Owls having made 136 appearances in total for the club.

