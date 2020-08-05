XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

05/08/2020 - 15:20 BST

Fulham Ready To Rival Southampton For Kyle Walker-Peters

 




Fulham are prepared to rival Southampton for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Evening Standard.

Tottenham and Southampton have held talks over the defender, who joined the Saints on loan in the January transfer window.  


 



The two clubs are closing in on an agreement worth £12m for the Walker-Peters, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg set to join Tottenham for a fee of around £15m.

Walker-Peters is keen to continue at Southampton after his impressive loan stint, but Fulham are ready to throw a spanner in the works.
 


The Cottagers earned promotion on Tuesday night after beating Brentford in the Championship playoff final and have gone straight into the market for players.



Fulham lost out on Walker-Peters to Southampton in January, but they remain keen to bring in the right-back and will try again this summer.

Scott Parker is an admirer of the 23-year-old and wants to convince the Spurs man to consider a move to west London in the ongoing transfer window.
 


Fulham have also expressed an interest in signing Ryan Sessegnon, Jack Clarke and Oliver Skipp on loan from Spurs.

Tottenham are adamant that Sessegnon will not be going anywhere this summer, but the defender wants regular game time.
 