Great Backing – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers Board

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight with the Gers board for the backing they provided in the signings of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten.



The Light Blues announced the signing of strikers Roofe and Itten from Anderlecht and St. Gallen respectively on Tuesday, with the players penning four-year deals.













Rangers boss Gerrard has labelled the arrival of the duo, who are said to have cost the club a combined £6m, 'positive news' for the Ibrox side.



The 40-year-old went on to point out how Roofe and Itten bring different qualities to the table and is looking forward to incorporating them into the team's system.





Gerrard also heaped praise on the Rangers board for providing support and backing in the transfer market.







"I'm extremely happy with the two players we got in yesterday and we now have a lot of options in the forward areas", Gerrard told a press conference.



"I'm sure they will both bring a lot to the group. The board have given us great backing as always.





"Both players are different.



"Roofe is very sharp and likes to press hard.



"Cedric is one who comes with huge potential, with power and pace.



"They give us good options and can also play together in our system.



"It is really positive news for Rangers."



The arrival of Roofe and Itten could mean the end of Alfredo Morelos' career at Ibrox. However, it remains to be seen where the Colombian will be moving if he does go.

