Leeds United Plotting Ben White Talks With Brighton, MD Admits

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that the Whites are plotting to have talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over Ben White, but are aware of the competition for the centre-back.



Joining the Yorkshire outfit on a season-long loan deal last summer, the 22-year-old defender played a pivotal role in the club's Championship triumph and promotion to the Premier League this season.













White's solid performances for Marcelo Bielsa's side have seen him earn admirers in the English top nflight, with champions Liverpool credited with an interest.



Leeds, who are keen to sign him on a permanent basis, are aware of the competition they will face for the Englishman, according to managing director Kinnear.





Kinnear has revealed that Brighton were not open to the idea of adding a buy option in loan deal last year, but believes the Whites have a slight advantage over their competitors as they prepare to hold talks with the Seagulls.







“Ben is going to be hugely sought-after. It’s one of the risks of doing the type of deal we did", Kinnear was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.



"I know supporters say ‘well, why isn’t there an option to buy him?’. The reality was Brighton weren’t prepared to do that, so it was either take the player without an option or don’t take him at all.





“We clearly made the right decision.



"We now have some conversations to have with Brighton as to where they see his future."



White did not miss a single minute of league action last season, clocking a total of 4140 minutes on the pitch, and also featured as a defensive midfielder when Kalvin Phillips was absent.

