Maybe Against St Mirren – Rangers New Boy Wants Quick Debut

Rangers new boy Cedric Itten has revealed he is eyeing making his Gers debut this Sunday against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership as he bids to go full throttle.



The Gers are scheduled to take on Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in the Europa League on Thursday after suffering a 3-1 home defeat in the first leg.













However, they must soon return from their European tie as a league game against St.Mirren awaits them at Ibrox on Sunday.



Gers new boy, Itten, who signed for the club on Tuesday, admits that he is not able to play any part against Leverkusen.





Itten though is eyeing a bow against St.Mirren in the Scottish Premiership when the Buddies visit Ibrox on Sunday and is training to be part of the squad that takes on the visitors.







“We're still playing in Europa League, on Thursday in Leverkusen, so I'm not yet eligible to play”, Itten told Swiss daily Blick.



“But the plan is for me to train for the first time on Friday and maybe [play] for the first time against St. Mirren on Sunday.”





The Swiss striker is now looking to hit the ground running at Rangers after playing week in, week out for St Gallen and added: "I'm ready and I want to go full throttle. And they also know here that I have had intensive months with St Gallen."



Itten helped St Gallen to finish as runners-up in the Swiss Super League this season and top scored for the club.

