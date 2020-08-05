Not Possible If You Have Bad Team – Leverkusen Coach Indicates Rangers Respect

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has indicated his respect for Scottish giants Rangers ahead of his side's Europa League game on Thursday, pointing to the Gers' friendly record this summer.



Steven Gerrard's side will return to European action on Thursday as German club Leverkusen prepare to host them in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.













The Gers go into the game with a two-goal deficit, having lost 3-1 at Ibrox in the first leg, and face a herculean task if they are to turn the tables and progress into the quarter-finals.



While Leverksen are considered favourites ahead of the game, Bosz has refused to get ahead of himself and is expecting a tough challenge from Rangers.





The former Borussia Dortmund coach pointed out how the Light Blues have won each of their four pre-season friendlies and is wary of the threat posed by Gerrard's men.







"It won't be an easy game. We are in a good position, but we are not any further", Bosz told a press conference.



"Rangers have won four times and lost none in pre-season friendlies against good teams. That's not possible if you have a bad team."





Rangers have played friendlies against Lyon, Nice, Motherwell and Coventry City, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.



The Gers also registered a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in their first game of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign last weekend.

