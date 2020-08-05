Premier League New Boys Keen On Tottenham Star, Barcelona Hold Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham are looking to land Ryan Sessegnon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, while there has also been interest in the left-back from Barcelona, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Scott Parker's Cottagers secured promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs on Wednesday night and are now planning their top flight campaign.











They want to sign Sessegnon, who they sold to Tottenham last summer, and a loan deal could be on the cards for the defender.



It is claimed that Tottenham are reluctant to let the 20-year-old leave, but are aware that he is desperate to play first team football next season.





Sessegnon would be open to returning to Fulham, where he established himself as a top talent and progressed through the youth academy.







In a nod to how highly the 20-year-old is rated, there has also been interest from Barcelona.



The Catalan giants are claimed to believe Sessegnon has huge potential, but they may not be in a position to swoop for him this summer.





It remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho will opt to allow Sessegnon to leave at some point during the ongoing transfer window.



Fulham edged out Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley to confirm their spot in the Premier League next season.

