Reading Hopeful Liverpool Will Accept Lower Offer For Ovie Ejaria

Reading are hopeful that Liverpool will accept a lower offer than initially agreed for Ovie Ejaria after being struck by financial constraints, according to the Reading Chronicle.



Following a successful six-month loan spell in the first of 2019, Championship club Reading re-signed Ejaria on a season-long loan from Liverpool last summer.













The Royals also struck a deal with the Reds to make the youngster's move permanent for a fee said to be in the region of £3m this summer.



However, a change in Reading's financial situation has cast a shadow over Ejaria's future, putting his permanent move to the Madejski Stadium in doubt.





The Berkshire club are hopeful that Liverpool will accept a fee lower than they agreed last summer.







Apart from convincing the Reds to sell Ejaria for a lower sum, Reading also face the challenge of convincing the player to accept a restructured wage deal.



Mark Bowen's side are understood to be engaged in talks with the 22-year-old midfielder as they look to work around their financial constraints.





Ejaria was a key figure in the Royals' team last year, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the Championship.

