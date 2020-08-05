XRegister
Inside Futbol

05/08/2020 - 11:16 BST

Real Betis Hoping To Sit Down For Contract Talks With Liverpool Linked Aissa Mandi

 




Real Betis are counting on sitting down for talks over a new contract with the new agents of Liverpool target Aissa Mandi this summer.

Mandi has a year left on his deal with Betis and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League ahead of the new season.  


 



Liverpool are said to have identified the Algerian as the replacement for Dejan Lovren, but the Reds are yet to make any concrete move for the defender.

The centre-back has continued to refuse to sign a new contract despite offers from Betis, but the club are betting on a turn of fortune in the coming weeks.
 


Mandi has changed agents and according to Spanish outlet ABCdesevilla, Betis are hoping to hold talks with his new representatives over a new deal.



The Spanish club want to keep hold of him and are prepared to offer the 28-year-old improved terms to continue at the club.

Despite speculation of a move to Liverpool, it is claimed Betis have not heard anything from the Merseygiants.
 


And Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has told the club that he is keen to be able to call upon Mandi for the 2020/21 campaign.
 