05/08/2020 - 12:55 BST

Sevilla Not Keen To Pay Substantial Fee For Arsenal Target Ivan Rakitic

 




Sevilla do not want to pay a substantial transfer fee for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

Rakitic, 32, is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and the Catalan giants are keen to offload him in order make space on their wage bill.  


 



The Croatia has been linked with Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta is believed to be interested in adding his experience to his squad this summer.

The midfielder is more interested in a move to his former club Sevilla where he wants to finish his career but there are major financial obstacles to doing a deal.
 


According to Spanish radio station COPE, the Andalusian club are keen to have the midfielder back but do not want to pay a substantial transfer fee for his services; the fee would instead be a nominal one.



Sevilla are prepared to offer him a three-year deal and to accommodate his wages the club do not want to pay a fee to Barcelona.

Barcelona remain keen to offload him but are hoping to bag around €10m from his departure.
 


It remains to be seen whether the Catalan giants can be convinced to let the 32-year-old move without a substantial transfer fee.

Barcelona’s inflated wage bill is a problem that Sevilla are looking to exploit in order to sign Rakitic.


 