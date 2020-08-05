Tottenham Hotspur Take Clear Tanguy Ndombele Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are in no mood to let Tanguy Ndombele depart this summer for less than they paid Lyon for him last summer.



Ndombele moved to Tottenham for around €70m from Lyon, but has struggled to live up to expectations in north London and is now being linked with a move away.













Inter are keen on landing Ndombele and have opened talks with Tottenham, while Paris Saint-Germain remain alive to the midfielder's situation in England.



However, Tottenham are in no mood to let Ndombele go for less than they signed him for, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.





Inter are not close to reaching an agreement for Ndombele and with the changed football landscape the jury is out on whether it is possible for the Serie A side.







PSG meanwhile would prefer to sign Ndombele on a loan deal, which does not work for Spurs.



Ndombele looks set to continue at Tottenham unless a big bid, which means Spurs will not lose money on him, arrives.





The 23-year old scored two goals and registered two assists in his 21 Premier League appearances this season.

