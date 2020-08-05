We Can Do As Well As Sheffield United – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Harrison has insisted that Sheffield United’s performance last season in the Premier League gives Leeds United the hope that they too can do well in the top flight.



Leeds are in the back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence and the now talk has shifted to whether they can survive in the top flight beyond next season.













Many have backed Marcelo Bielsa to make an impact in the Premier League at Leeds, but newly promoted clubs can sometimes find life difficult in the top flight.



Norwich City won the Championship last season, but finished bottom of the Premier League this season; Sheffield United however flourished.





The winger believes Sheffield United are an indicator to why Leeds can also do well in the Premier League as, like the Blades, his side are also an organised unit who have the tactical know-how for top tier football.







Harrison said on ESPN FC: “I think with Marcelo, anything is possible.



“We have a team that is dedicated, motivated and under the leadership of Marcelo, we are more than capable of staying up.





“You look at how Sheffield United have gone on. They are a very organised team and tactics detailed as well just like Marcelo.



“They have done extremely well this last year and we are hoping that we can do the same, if not better, than Sheffield United.



“I think that will be a great year for us next year.”



Bielsa and Leeds’ recruitment are working on strengthening the squad but the Argentine is expected to keep faith in majority of the players who earned him promotion.

