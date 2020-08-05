XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

05/08/2020 - 11:27 BST

We Can Do As Well As Sheffield United – Leeds United Star

 




Jack Harrison has insisted that Sheffield United’s performance last season in the Premier League gives Leeds United the hope that they too can do well in the top flight.

Leeds are in the back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence and the now talk has shifted to whether they can survive in the top flight beyond next season.  


 



Many have backed Marcelo Bielsa to make an impact in the Premier League at Leeds, but newly promoted clubs can sometimes find life difficult in the top flight.

Norwich City won the Championship last season, but finished bottom of the Premier League this season; Sheffield United however flourished.
 


The winger believes Sheffield United are an indicator to why Leeds can also do well in the Premier League as, like the Blades, his side are also an organised unit who have the tactical know-how for top tier football.



Harrison said on ESPN FC: “I think with Marcelo, anything is possible.

“We have a team that is dedicated, motivated and under the leadership of Marcelo, we are more than capable of staying up.
 


“You look at how Sheffield United have gone on. They are a very organised team and tactics detailed as well just like Marcelo.

“They have done extremely well this last year and we are hoping that we can do the same, if not better, than Sheffield United.

“I think that will be a great year for us next year.”

Bielsa and Leeds’ recruitment are working on strengthening the squad but the Argentine is expected to keep faith in majority of the players who earned him promotion.
 