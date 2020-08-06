Arsenal Tell Further Scouts Across Europe Services No Longer Required

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have informed a raft of overseas scouts that they are no longer needed, according to the Guardian.



The Gunners are making 55 job cuts, despite the club's players agreeing to a 12.5 per cent wage cut in April and the side winning the FA Cup to qualify for the Europa League.











Head of international scouting Francis Cagigao is departing the Emirates Stadium, while Peter Clark and Brian McDermott are also being let go; the three are the scouting team's most senior figures.



Now the cuts have gone deeper.





Arsenal have today informed senior scouts covering Belgium, France, Spain, Italy and Germany that they will no longer be needed.







The Gunners are shaking up their recruitment operating and cutting jobs in the process.



There has been disquiet amongst some fans due to the Gunners slashing jobs, while they are still pushing ahead with a big-money contract to tempt Willian to Chelsea.





It remains to be seen who else Arsenal will show the door to as they look to reshape their set-up ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season.



They are also cutting pension contributions for those already at the club and new joiners.

