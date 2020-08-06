Borussia Dortmund Touch Base With Entourage Of Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are in touch with the entourage of Lyon winger Memphis Depay, who is also a target for Everton this summer.



Depay is in the final year of his contract and with Lyon unlikely to be in European competition next season unless they go on to win the Champions League, he is expected to leave the club.













Due to his contractual situation, Lyon are likely to sell the player and the Dutchman has a number of options ahead of him this summer.



Dortmund have identified him as a target who could replace Jadon Sancho in the team if the Englishman joins Manchester United in the coming weeks.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the German giants have been in touch with his entourage with a view to discussing a potential transfer.







But Dortmund are yet to make a formal offer and are likely to wait until Sancho’s situation at the club is finalised.



Everton are also interested in taking the former Manchester United player back to England as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans to reinforce his squad.





But without European football to offer, the Toffees could well find it hard to convince Depay to move to Goodison Park this summer.

