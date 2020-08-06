Brighton Linked With Dutch Defender, Prepared To Meet Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to sign 20-year-old Jan Paul van Hecke from NAC Breda and are willing to meet the Dutch club's asking price.



Following the signings of Adam Lallana, Joel Veltman and Jensen Weir, Graham Potter's side are looking to further reinforce their team ahead of the new season.













20-year-old centre-back Van Hecke is the latest player to be linked with the Seagulls this summer.



Brighton are keen on signing the young defender from NAC Breda according to Dutch regional daily DN DeStem.





It is claimed that the Seagulls are willing to meet the Dutch second division club's asking price, which is said to be in excess of €2m.







However, the transfer is still in its early stages and there are other interested parties as well.



Monaco were linked with a move for Van Hecke in June and an agreement was said to be in the pipeline, but the interest appears to have cooled.





If Brighton sign the Dutchman, he would become their second centre-back signing of the summer.



Van Hecke has clocked 16 appearances for the senior team at NAC Breda and has a contract which still has another two years left to run.

