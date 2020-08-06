Celtic Holding Talks With Free Agent Hitman Lyle Taylor

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are holding talks with striker Lyle Taylor as they attempt to bring in another goalscorer, according to Sky Sports News.



The Scottish champions are assessing their options and have put a contract offer to former Sheffield Wednesday hitman Steven Fletcher.











They are again looking south of the border and into England as they look to bring in a striker, with Taylor a player they are now holding talks with.



Taylor has departed Charlton Athletic following the end of his contract and is available to move as a free agent.





He was linked with Celtic's rivals Rangers earlier this summer.







Taylor, 30, struck eleven times in 22 Championship appearances for Charlton last term.



In total during his time at the Valley he found the back of the net on 36 occasions in 67 outings and provided 14 assists for his team-mates.





Taylor has experience of playing north of the border, having enjoyed spells with Partick Thistle and Falkirk, playing in both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Championship.

