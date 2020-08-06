Chelsea Identify Crucial Factor In Any Loan Destination For Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea will prioritise playing style when making a decision over where to send Conor Gallagher, who has been linked with Leeds United, on loan this summer, according to football.london.



Marcelo Bielsa’s team are interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old midfielder as they prepare for their first season back in the English top flight.













Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leeds’ fellow top flight new boys Fulham, are also circling to sign Gallagher but Chelsea are willing to only let the in-demand midfielder leave on a loan deal.



Leeds have eyed either a permanent deal or loan deal with an option to buy Gallagher, but Chelsea are prepared not to sell the starlet at present.





Crucially, Chelsea are determined that Gallagher will only move to a club that play in a similar style to the Blues' first team.







The 20-year-old had loan stints at Championship clubs Charlton Athletic and Swansea City over the 2019/20 campaign.



Gallagher netted six times and picked up two assists during his time at Charlton, before moving to Swansea in January, adding another six assists to his tally.





The midfielder was a key player in helping the Swans reach the Championship playoff semi-final, eventually losing to Brentford.



Chelsea's relations with Leeds were strained by the loan stint Izzy Brown had at Elland Road and it is unclear if they have been repaired.

