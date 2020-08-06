XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06/08/2020 - 11:08 BST

Claim From Italy: Figure Identified For Which Everton Could Seal Allan Capture

 




Everton could complete the signing of Brazilian midfielder Allan from Napoli for a fee in the region of €25m, it has been claimed in Italy.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen on reinforcing his Everton squad ahead of his first full season as the manager of the Merseyside-based club.  


 



The Toffees have been linked with a number of players this summer, including Napoli's Brazilian central midfielder Allan.

Everton have been consistently linked with wanting to take Allan, a player that Ancelotti knows well, to Goodison Park.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Allan could make the move to Everton for €25m.



Allan played under the management of Ancelotti when the Italian was at the helm of Napoli in 2018/19 and a reunion with the tactician could appeal.

Napoli signed Allan from fellow Italian outfit Udinese in 2015 and he has been a key man at the club in recent years. 
 


The midfielder has won international honours with Brazil, earning nine caps for the Selecao.
 