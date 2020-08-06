Claim From Italy: Figure Identified For Which Everton Could Seal Allan Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton could complete the signing of Brazilian midfielder Allan from Napoli for a fee in the region of €25m, it has been claimed in Italy.



Carlo Ancelotti is keen on reinforcing his Everton squad ahead of his first full season as the manager of the Merseyside-based club.













The Toffees have been linked with a number of players this summer, including Napoli's Brazilian central midfielder Allan.



Everton have been consistently linked with wanting to take Allan, a player that Ancelotti knows well, to Goodison Park.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Allan could make the move to Everton for €25m.







Allan played under the management of Ancelotti when the Italian was at the helm of Napoli in 2018/19 and a reunion with the tactician could appeal.



Napoli signed Allan from fellow Italian outfit Udinese in 2015 and he has been a key man at the club in recent years.





The midfielder has won international honours with Brazil, earning nine caps for the Selecao.

