06/08/2020 - 11:02 BST

Everton and Wolves Credited With Interest In Barcelona Star, Player Favours Premier League

 




Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is waiting for an offer from the Premier League amidst interest from Everton and Wolves this summer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo and has entered the final year of his contract at Barcelona.  


 



The Catalan giants want to sell the midfielder during the ongoing transfer window in order to earn a fee from his departure.

A Chinese club are prepared to pay a fee of around €16m, but the player himself is not keen on the move.
 


The midfielder is waiting for an offer from the Premier League and according to Catalan daily Sport, Wolves and Everton are considering signing him.



The two Premier League clubs have been monitoring his situation and are assessing the possibility of signing him.

Rafinha is hopeful one of the two clubs, if not both, will make a concrete offer for him during the ongoing transfer window.
 


Barcelona are looking for a fee of around €16m from his departure and are keen to thrash out the player’s future in the next two weeks.

Celta Vigo are also interested in re-signing him but their first offer is well below Barcelona’s demands and the midfielder is also not keen on the move.
 