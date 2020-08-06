Four Premier League Clubs Keen On Southampton Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Four Premier League sides are chasing the services of Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed, according to former Daily Echo journalist Dan Sheldon.



Reed spent last season on loan at Fulham and played a key role in helping the Cottagers to bounce back up to the Premier League.













Scott Parker wants to keep the 25-year-old midfielder at Fulham and the west London club are prepared to trigger their option to sign him.



The midfielder is also believed to be keen on a permanent move to Fulham, but his future is far from straightforward at the moment.





It has been claimed that as many as four Premier League clubs are keen on securing Reed following his impressive season at Fulham.







With more clubs joining the race, Fulham are banking on Reed’s good experience with them last season to secure a deal to sign him.



Southampton are claimed to value him at £8m.





But there is also a chance that the Saints could look for Reed to stay put.



With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on his way out of St. Mary’s, a midfield slot is open in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

